'விடி12' படம் : தமிழ் டப்பிங் பணியில் சூர்யா

For the tale of a KING destined to claim his throne comes a mighty addition ❤️❤️The supremo @Suriya_offl lends his voice to the #VD12 Tamil Teaser! Get ready for Feb 12th!! @TheDeverakonda @anirudhofficial @gowtam19 @dopjomon #GirishGangadharan @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya… pic.twitter.com/qAL8bpXquc