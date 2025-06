விக்ரம் பிரபுவின் "லவ் மேரேஜ்" டிரெய்லர் வெளியீடு

Presenting the Trailer of Fun-Filled, Enjoyable Wholesome Family Entertainer #LoveMarriage ❤️Watch Trailer https://t.co/JXF9me1X9VGrand release in Theatres Worldwide on JUNE 27th Directed by @Director_Priyan A @RSeanRoldan musical @iamVikramPrabhu… pic.twitter.com/MyliO1GJj0