தெலுங்கில் இசையமைப்பாளர்களாக அறிமுகமாகும் 'ஒரசாத' பாடல் புகழ், விவேக் மற்றும் மெர்வின்

After setting the Tamil music scene on fire, the magical duo of Vivek-Mervin are all set for their blockbuster debut in Telugu ❤️@iamviveksiva & @mervinjsolomon will add their musical brilliance to #RAPO22 ✨Chartbuster album loading https://t.co/3WtQueTVxR@ramsayz… pic.twitter.com/sn5mDLhuFb