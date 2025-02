'எமகாதகி' திரைப்படத்தின் ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிப்பு

Some stories refuse to stay buried… and this one is ready to rise. The truth reveals itself on the 7th of March. Are you ready? ️ #Yamakaathaghi @RoopaKoduvayur @NPoffl @kailasam_geetha @venkatrahul_J@srinivasjalakam @GanapathiReddy_ @YeshwaPictures @naisatmedia pic.twitter.com/kfo9ZkrXmz