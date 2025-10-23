டாடா இன்ஸ்டிட்டியூட் ஆப் சோசியல் சயின்சஸ்- வழங்கும் படிப்புகள்- மாணவர்கள் சேர்வது எப்படி?

1936ஆம் ஆண்டு “சர் டோராப்ஜி டாடா கிராஜூவேட் ஸ்கூல் ஆஃப் சோசியல் ஒர்க்” (Sir Dorabgi Tata Graduate School of Social Work) என்னும் நிறுவனம் தொடங்கப்பட்டது. பின்னர், 1944ஆம் ஆண்டு இந்த நிறுவனம் “டாடா இன்ஸ்டிட்டியூட் ஆஃப் சோசியல் சயின்சஸ்” என பெயர் மாற்றம் பெற்றது.

1964ஆம் ஆண்டிலேயே இந்த நிறுவனம் நிகர்நிலை பல்கலைக்கழகமாக (Deemed University) பல்கலைக்கழக மானியக்குழுவால் (UGC) அங்கீகரிக்கப்பட்டது. ஆரம்பம்முதலே இந்தக்கல்வி நிறுவனம் உயர்கல்வித்துறையில் சமூக மேம்பாட்டுத் துறையின்மூலம், சமூக மேம்பாட்டிற்கான பல்வேறு முயற்சிகளை மேற்கொண்டது. குறிப்பாக - மனித உரிமைகள் (Human Rights) சமூக நீதி (Social Justice) சமத்துவம் (Equality) ஆகியவற்றை சமுதாயத்தில் நிலைநாட்ட பல்வேறு பயிற்சிகளையும், முயற்சிகளையும் மேற்கொண்டு வருகிறது.

கல்வியின்மூலம் சமூக மாற்றத்தை உருவாக்க முடியும் என்ற நல்ல நம்பிக்கையோடு இந்த நிறுவனம் செயல்பட்டு வருகிறது. கற்பித்தல், ஆராய்ச்சி (Research) களப்பணிகள் (Field Actions) மற்றும் விரிவாக்கப்பணிகள் (Extensions) இந்த கல்வி நிறுவனம் திட்டங்கள், கொள்கைகள், செயல் வடிவங்கள் ஆகியவற்றை உருவாக்கி, சமுதாய மாற்றத்திற்கு பல்வேறு நடவடிக்கைகளை மேற்கொண்டு வருகிறது.

கல்வி வளாகங்கள் (Campuses)

மும்பை, துல்ஜாபூர் (Tuljapur) ஹைதராபாத் மற்றும் கவுகாத்தி (Guwahati)ஆகிய இடங்களில் “டாடா இன்ஸ்டிட்டிA+ட் ஆஃப் சோசியல் சயின்சஸ்” என்னும் கல்வி நிறுவனம் இயங்கி வருகிறது. அவைகள் பற்றிய விவரம் வருமாறு:

1. School of Education - Mumbai Campus

2. School of Development Studies - Mumbai Campus

3. School of Habitat Studies – Mumbai Campus

4. School of Health Systems Studies – Mumbai Campus

5. School of Human Ecology – Mumbai Campus

6. School of Law, Rights and Constitutional Governance – Mumbai Campus

7. School of Management and Labour Studies – Mumbai Campus

8. School of Media and Cultural Studies – Mumbai Campus

9. School of Rural Development – Tuljapur Campus

10. School of Social Work – Mumbai Campus

11. Jamsetji Tata School of Disaster Studies – Mumbai Campus

12. School of Educational Studies – Hyderabad Campus

13. School of Public Policy and Governance – Hyderabad Campus

14. School of Gender and Livelihood – Hyderabad Campus

15. School of Social Work – Guwahati Campus

16. School of Social Sciences and Humanities – Guwahati Campus

பல்வேறு படிப்புகள்

I.பட்ட மேற்படிப்புகள்

1.SCHOOL OF EDUCATION - MUMBAI CAMPUS

1. B.Ed. – M.Ed.,

2. Master of Arts in Education

3. Master of Arts in Education and Technology (Self-Financed Programme)

4. Master of Arts in Education in Elementary

5. M.Ed.,

2.School of Development Studies - Mumbai Campus

1. Master of Arts in Development Studies

2. Master of Arts in Womens Studies

3.School of Habitat Studies – Mumbai Campus

1. Master of Arts / Master of Science in Environment, Climate Change and Sustainability Studies

2. Master of Arts / Master of Science in Regulatory Policy and Governance

3. Master of Arts / Master of Science in Urban Policy and Governance

4. Master of Arts / Master of Science in Water Policy and Governance

4.School of Health Systems Studies – Mumbai Campus

1. Master of Public Health in (Health Administration)

2. Master of Public Health in (Health Policy, Economic and Finance)

3. Master of Public Health in (Social epidemiology)

5.School of Human Ecology – Mumbai Campus

1. Master of Arts in Applied Psychology (Clinical and Counselling Practice)

6.School of Law, Rights and Constitutional Governance – Mumbai Campus

1. Master of Laws (LLM) in Accept to Justice

7.School of Management and Labour Studies – Mumbai Campus

1. Master of Arts in Labour Studies i

2. Master of Arts in Social Entreprenurship

3. Master of Arts / Master of Science in Analytics (Self-Financed Programme)

8.School of Media and Cultural Studies – Mumbai Campus

1. Master of Arts in Media and Cultural Studies

9.School of Rural Development – Tuljapur Campus

1. Master of Arts in Social Work (Rural Development)

10.School of Social Work – Mumbai Campus

1. Master of Arts in Social Work (Children and Families)

2. Master of Arts in Social Work Community Organisation and Social Development

3. Master of Arts in Social Work (Criminology and Justice)

4. Master of Arts in Social Work (Dalit and Tribal Studies and Actions)

5. Master of Arts in Social Work (Disability Studies and Actions)

6. Master of Arts in Social Work (Livelihood and Social Entrepreneurship)

7. Master of Arts in Social Work (Mental Health)

8. Master of Arts in Social Work (Public Health)

9. Master of Arts in Social Work (Women – centered Practice)

11.Jamsetji Tata School of Disaster Studies – Mumbai Campus

1. Master of Arts / Master of Science in Disaster and Climate Risk Assessment for Sustainability (Self-Financed Programmes)

2. Master of Arts / Master of Science in Disaster Management

12.School of Educational Studies – Hyderabad Campus

1. Master of Science in Education

13.School of Public Policy and Governance – Hyderabad Campus

1. Dual Degree Master of Arts (M.A.,) in Public Policy and International Relations

2. Integrated M.A. in Public Policy in Governance and LLM in Law and Social Policy (Self-Financed Programme)

3. Master of Arts in Cities and Governance (Self-Financed Programmes)

4. Master of Arts in Natural Resources and Governance (Self-Financed Programmes)

5. Master of Arts in Public Policy and Governance

14.School of Gender and Livelihood – Hyderabad Campus

1. Master of Arts in Livelihoods; Gender and Development

2. Master of Arts in Livelihoods; Rural Development

15.School of Social Work – Guwahati Campus

1. Master of Arts in Social Work (Community Organisation and Development Practice)

2. Master of Arts in Social Work (Livelihoods and Social Entrepreneurship)

16.School of Social Sciences and Humanities – Guwahati Campus

1. Master of Arts in Ecology, Environment and Sustainable Development

2. Master of Arts in Sociology and Social Anthropology

CENTRE

1.Centre for Library and Information Management – Mumbai Campus

1. Master of Library and Information Science (MLISC)

INTERNATIONAL DUAL DEGREE PROGRAMMES

1.TISS – MONASH UNIVERSITY

1. Dual Degree in Master of Arts in International Development Practice (TISS) and Master in International Development Practice (MONASH University)

2.TISS – QUEEN MARY UNIVERSITY OF LONDON

1. M.A. Social Entrepreneurship and International Business (TISS) and M.Sc. in International Business (QMUL)

3.TISS - SCIENCES PO

1. Masters in Global Urban Development (Sciences Po, Paris, France)

2. Masters in Global Urban Development (TISS Mumbai)

4.TISS MACQUARIE UNIVERSITY

1. An International Programme Jointly offered by TISS, Hyderabad and MACQUARIE University

II.ஆராய்ச்சி படிப்புகள்

1. Ph.D. in Social Work – 20 Seats

2. Ph.D. in Applied Psychology – 3 Seats

3. Ph.D. in Health Services Management – 8 Seats

4. Ph.D. in Public Health – 4 Seats

5. Ph.D. in Disaster Studies – 7 Seats

6. Ph.D. in Management and Labour Studies – 10 Seats

7. Ph.D. in Habitat Studies – 12 Seats

8. Ph.D. in Development Studies – 14 seats

9. Ph.D. in Womens Studies – 1 Seat

10. Ph.D. in Media and Cultural Studies – 2 Seats

11. Ph.D. in Library and Information Science – 6 Seats

12. Ph.D. in Rural Development – 7 seats

13. Ph.D. in Social Sciences – 7 seats

14. Ph.D. in Public Police – 2 seats

மாணவர் சேர்க்கை

1.கல்வித்தகுதி

டாடா இன்ஸ்டிட்டியூட் ஆஃப் சோசியல் சயின்சஸ் கல்வி நிறுவனத்தில் பட்ட மேற்படிப்புகளில் சேர விரும்புபவர்கள் ஏதேனும் ஒரு பட்டப்படிப்பு (Bachelor Degree) அல்லது பட்டமேற்படிப்பில் (Master’s Degree) வெற்றி பெற்றிருக்க வேண்டும். பட்டப்படிப்பு படிப்பவர்கள் இறுதியாண்டு படிக்கும்போதே இந்தப்படிப்பில் சேர விண்ணப்பிக்கலாம்.

2.நுழைவுத்தேர்வு

பட்ட மேற்படிப்புகளில் (Post Graduate Programmes) சேர “நேக்ஷனல் டெஸ்டிங் ஏஜென்சி” (National Testing Agency (NTA)) நடத்தும் “காமன் யூனிவர்சிட்டி என்டிரன்ஸ் டெஸ்ட்” (Common University Entrance Test (CUET) என்னும் நுழைவுத்தேர்வை கண்டிப்பாக எழுத வேண்டும். CUET என்னும் தேர்வை எழுத www.nta.ac.in என்னும் இணையதள முகவரியை தொடர்புகொள்ளலாம்.

“காமன் யூனிவர்சிட்டி என்டிரன்ஸ் டெஸ்ட்” (Common University Entrance Test (CUET) தேர்வில் பெறும் மதிப்பெண்கள் அடிப்படையில் மாணவர் சேர்க்கை நடைபெறும்.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences

