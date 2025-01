சத்தீஷ்காரில் 9 நக்சலைட்டுகள் சரண்

#WATCH | Sukma, Chhattisgarh | 9 Naxalites including 2 women surrendered before SP Kiran Chavan. 2 Naxalites have a Rs 8 lakh reward each and 4 Naxalites have a Rs 5 lakh reward each on them. The total reward on all the Naxalites who have surrendered is Rs 43 lakh.Source: Sukma… pic.twitter.com/1l8tND8VJn