பவுண்டரியை தடுத்த பீல்டர்.. ஓடியே 4 ரன்கள் எடுத்த விராட் - படிக்கல்.. வைரல் வீடியோ

Wait did someone say, Yo-Yo Test? Running four in a T20 match? That's pure hustle from #ViratKohli & #DevduttPadikkal! Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/dJsow1beL1#IPLRevengeWeek #PBKSvRCB | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/NwAu8rlCwb