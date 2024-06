'சூரரைப் போற்று' படத்தின் இந்தி ரீமேக் - இணையத்தில் வைரலாகும்'சர்பிரா' படத்தின் டிரெய்லர்

A story that will inspire you to reach for the skies.Sarfira Trailer Out Now! https://t.co/8tuLDtyyiG#Sarfira releases only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024 @akshaykumar #RadhikkaMadan @SirPareshRawal @realsarathkumar @Sudha_Kongara #Jyotika @Suriya_offl @vikramix… pic.twitter.com/tqQcm8L5hF