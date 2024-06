டி20 உலகக்கோப்பை; அயர்லாந்து போட்டிக்கான இந்தியாவின் ஆடும் லெவனை வெளியிட்ட இர்பான் பதான்

A surprising opening pair @RishabhPant17 at number 3 @IrfanPathan has a lot of surprises in his #TeamIndia's XI for their opening #T20WorldCup fixture against Ireland!



Do you agree with Pathan's picks?



| #INDvIRE | 5th June, 6 PM | #T20WorldCupOnStar pic.twitter.com/hhlJH72sau