'லால் சலாம்' நடிகையின் புதிய படத்திலிருந்து முதல் பாடல் வெளியீடு

Every word and every line celebrate pure love ❤️#8Vasantalu first single #AndhamaaAndhamaa https://t.co/OP00KdT50bA serene melody by #HeshamAbdulWahab Sung by #HeshamAbdulWahab & #AavaniMalhar Lyrics by #VanamaaliDirected by #PhanindraNarsettiProduced by @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/wd2iO6u7NF