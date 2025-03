சிறந்த நடிகருக்கான விருதை வென்ற அருண் விஜய்

With Crowd of Cheers and Full of Positive Vibes!Best Actor in a Lead Role Award goes to @arunvijayno1 for his remarkable and sensational performance for the movie Vanangaan#Vanangaan #Iyakkunarbala#Techofes 2025#AnnaUniversity College Culturals#RiseandShineTalent pic.twitter.com/rRIW6XL5xL