It's BIG. It's GLOBAL. It's @diljitdosanjh x #DheekshithaVenkadeshan!Get ready for the 'Vibe Check' of #NainMatakka with @Varun_dvn and @KeerthyOfficial, today at 5pm ❤#BabyJohnFirstSingle #BabyJohn in cinemas this Christmas, on 25th December 2024.#JyotiDeshpande… pic.twitter.com/oCTJmWPlSO