பாவனா நடிக்கும் "தி டோர்" படத்தின் டிரெய்லர் வெளியீடு

"Unveiling the gripping trailer of #Bhavana's #TheDoor – a spine-chilling blend of Thrill, Mystery & Horror! Don't miss the suspense!"https://t.co/T0HNL3MefZ#TheDoorFromMar28Directed by @jaiiddevProduced by @NaveenRajanPRDR @sapphirestudi @talk2ganesh @SindhooriC… pic.twitter.com/Lv6KVepdgU