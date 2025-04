முதல் நாள் வசூலில் 'விடாமுயற்சி', 'வலிமை' படங்களை முந்தியதா 'குட் பேட் அக்லி'?

RECORD BREING BLOCKBUSTER #GoodBadUgly begins on a sensational note at the box office with massive bookings all over ❤️AK SAMBAVAM - BLOCKBUSTER SAMBAVAM Book your tickets now!️ https://t.co/jRftZ6uRU5#AjithKumar #AdhikRavichandran #GoodBadUgly… pic.twitter.com/Wy3T6MNKQK