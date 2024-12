#Maharaja has stepped in to officially rule the screens #MaharajaTrailer out nowTamil: https://t.co/gG0Gk2xZjpTelugu: https://t.co/VZpIE5MUwo#MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl Written and Directed by @Dir_Nithilan@anuragkashyap72 @mamtamohan @Natty_Nataraj @Abhiramiact… pic.twitter.com/pb0fxIoYdk