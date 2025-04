காளி வெங்கட் நடிக்கும் "மெட்ராஸ் மேட்னி" பர்ஸ்ட் லுக் வெளியானது

Happy to reveal the First look of @DreamWarriorpic presents, #MadrasMatinee A @MadrasMotionPic Production ‼️Written & directed by - @keyanmkAll the very best to whole team @kaaliactor @Roshni_offl @Vishva_actor @gk_anand @KCBalasarangan @jacki_art… pic.twitter.com/l7lAKxyzdU