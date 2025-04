நானியின் "ஹிட் 3" படத்திற்கு 'ஏ' தணிக்கை சான்றிதழ்!

Vizag!Welcome SARKAAR & his MADNESS #HIT3 Trailer Launch event at Sangam Theatre, Vizag on April 14th from 10.30 AM onwards ❤#HIT3Trailer out tomorrow at 11.07 AM.#HIT3 in cinemas worldwide on 1st MAY, 2025.#AbkiBaarArjunSarkaarNatural Star @NameisNani… pic.twitter.com/pxLhgY27qN