விரைவில் பிரமாண்ட டிரெய்லர்... 'ஹரி ஹர வீர மல்லு' படப்பிடிப்பை நிறைவு செய்த பவன் கல்யாண்

Powerstar @PawanKalyan Garu finishes shooting for #HariHaraVeeraMallu ⚔️The shoot wraps with a bang, and what's coming next will set screens on fire! A MASSIVE trailer and Blockbuster songs are on the way! @AMRathnamOfl @thedeol #SatyaRaj @AgerwalNidhhi… pic.twitter.com/47u3JMPcSk