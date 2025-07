பிரதீப் ரங்கநாதன் பிறந்தநாள்: சிறப்பு போஸ்டர் வெளியிட்ட "டியூட்" படக்குழு

Team #DUDE wishes its main man, the super talented 'DUDE' @pradeeponelife a very Happy Birthday ❤️Watch him at his explosive best in cinemas this Diwali⭐ing 'The Sensational' @pradeeponelife Written and directed by @Keerthiswaran_A @SaiAbhyankkar musicalProduced by… pic.twitter.com/J6emrLspzF