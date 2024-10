புதுடெல்லியில் 'கங்குவா' படத்தின் புரமோஷன் பணி தீவிரம்

Lighting up Delhi with their presence ✨ Promotions in full swing#Kanguva Grand Audio Launch on October 26th. An event by @wavemedia_india #KanguvaFromNov14 @Suriya_offl @thedeol @directorsiva @DishPatani @ThisIsDSP #StudioGreen @gnanavelraja007 @vetrivisuals… pic.twitter.com/GvErzRa1kQ