She's beautiful, she's magical, and she's #TheGirlfriend Catch @iamRashmika weaving her magic in the #TheGirlfriendTeaser, out on December 9th at 11:07 AM ❤️@Dheekshiths @23_rahulr @GeethaArts #AlluAravind @SKNOnline #VidyaKoppineedi @DheeMogilineni @HeshamAWMusic… pic.twitter.com/8CxNqJLWwL