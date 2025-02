"சூப்பர் டூப்பர் பிளாக்பஸ்டர்"- விடாமுயற்சியை பாராட்டிய 'மங்காத்தா' இயக்குனர்

#VidaaMuyarchi stays true to its genre a solid road film! #Ajith saar as a normal common man was so refreshing @trishtrashers ❤️❤️ But the semma surprise was @akarjunofficial saar & @ReginaCassandra !! Wishing #Mahizh saar @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions @dop_om… pic.twitter.com/OIv2reUvA9