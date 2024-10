இளையராஜாவை சந்தித்து வாழ்த்து பெற்ற 'லப்பர் பந்து' படக்குழு

#LubberPandhu meets the legend ❤️Our team met Isaignani @ilaiyaraaja sir the greatest, to thank him and share the joy of celebration of the song 'Nee Pottu Vacha'. The magic of his music lives on forever!Produced by @lakku76 andCo-produced by @venkatavmedia.… pic.twitter.com/vANwm1tlN2