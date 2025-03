தமிழில் முதல் படம்...அஜித்தின் 'குட் பேட் அக்லி' டீசர் படைத்த சாதனை

THE HIGHEST VIEWS FOR ANY KOLLYWOOD TEASER IN 24 HOURS Maamey, thank you for the Earth-Shattering Response and all the love ❤️#GoodBadUglyTeaser TRENDING #1 on YouTube with 32 MILLION+ VIEWS ▶️ https://t.co/evp1QJiM2J#GoodBadUgly Grand release on 10th April, 2025… pic.twitter.com/f54fZE9PH4