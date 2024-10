'முரா' படத்தின் டிரெய்லர் வெளியானது

Launching the trailer of #Mura directed by @Musthafa__actor of Kappela fame, featuring @hridhuharoon and @surajvenjaramoodu. Best wishes to the team #MuraMoviehttps://t.co/VTEBVW3eHzProduced by HR Pictures @riyashibu_ Written by #sureshbabu#christyjoby @hr_pictures… pic.twitter.com/UDtPmg1Nb1