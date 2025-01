'காதலிக்க நேரமில்லை' படத்தின் டிரெய்லர் வெளியீடு

A love story ready to take you on a roller coaster ride of love, emotion and joy ✨The most-anticipated #KadhalikkaNeramillai Trailer is out now. ▶️ https://t.co/dHjfvFBs1i In cinemas on January 14th An @arrahman musical @actor_jayamravi @MenenNithya @astrokiru… pic.twitter.com/akKMlTCfk5