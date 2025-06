விஜய் சேதுபதியின் "தலைவனின் தலைவி" படத்தின் "பொட்டல முட்டாயே" பாடல் வெளியீடு

Presenting you the much awaited Pottale Muttaye song from Thalaivan Thalaivii.. A Guaranteed Vibe served sweet for you!https://t.co/vvsYApHUBsA Santhosh Narayanan Musical ⚡️@VijaySethuOffl @MenenNithya @pandiraaj_dir @Music_Santhosh @Lyricist_Vivek pic.twitter.com/NrutSNJWB1