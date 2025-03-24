வேலூரில் உள்ள புகழ்பெற்ற திருவள்ளுவர் பல்கலைக்கழகம்- என்னென படிப்புகள் உள்ளன தெரியுமா?

வேலூர்,

2002 ஆம் ஆண்டு வேலூரில் தொடங்கப்பட்ட பல்கலைக்கழகம் திருவள்ளுவர் பல்கலைக்கழகம். தெய்வப்புலவர் திருவள்ளுவர் பெயரில் இந்த பல்கலைக்கழகம் தமிழ்நாடு அரசால் தொடங்கப்பட்டது.சுமார் 112.68 ஏக்கர் பரப்பில் அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ள இந்த பல்கலைக்கழகம் ராணிப்பேட்டை சித்தூர் நெடுஞ்சாலையில் வேலூரில் இருந்து சுமார் 16 கிலோமீட்டர் தொலைவில் வள்ளி மலை அருகில் சேர்க்காடு என்னும் இடத்தில் அமைந்துள்ளது.

வேலூர் திருவண்ணாமலை விழுப்புரம் மற்றும் கடலூர் மாவட்டங்களைச் சேர்ந்த மாணவ மாணவிகள் பயன்பெறும் வகையில் இந்த பல்கலைக்கழகம் அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.கல்வியில் பின்தங்கிய மாணவ மாணவிகளின் முன்னேற்றத்தை கருத்தில் கொண்டு இந்த பல்கலைக்கழகம் உருவாக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் இயங்கும் துறைகள்.

இந்த பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் மொத்தம் 10 துறைகள் ( DEPARTMENTS) சிறப்பான முறையில் இயங்கி வருகின்றன. தமிழ் ஆங்கிலம் பொருளாதாரம் உயிரியல் வேதியியல் கணிதம் கம்ப்யூட்டர் சயின்ஸ் வணிகவியல் இயற்பியல் பயோ டெக்னாலஜி ஆகிய துறைகளில் பல்வேறு படிப்புகள் நடத்தப்படுகின்றன.இந்தப் பல்கலைக்கழகத்தோடு இணைந்து 74 கல்லூரிகள் அங்கீகரிக்கப்பட்ட கல்லூரிகளாக செயல்பட்டு வருகின்றன.

பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் நடத்தப்படும் படிப்புகள்.

பயோ டெக்னாலஜி படிப்புகள்.

· M.Sc. (Biotechnology) A Two year Postgraduate Degree

· Ph.D. A Research degree leading to Doctorate in the subject

வேதியியல் படிப்புகள்.

· Post Graduate Courses - M.Sc. Chemistry

· Post Graduate Courses - M.Sc. Applied Chemistry (5 yr Integrated)

· 1 yr Post Graduate Diploma - Industrial Chemistry

· 1 Yr Post Graduate Diploma - Textile and Polymer Chemistry

ஆங்கிலம் படிப்புகள்.

· Ph.D course - English

· Post Graduate Courses - M.A. English

· 5 yr Integrated Course - M. A. English and Communication

· 1 Yr Post Graduate Diploma -Communicative English

பொருளாதாரம் படிப்புகள்.

· Post Graduate Courses - M.A. Economics

· M.A. Applied Economics - 5yrs Integrated

கணிதம் படிப்புகள்.

· Post Graduate Courses - M.Sc. Mathematics

· M.Sc. Applied Mathematics (5 Years Integrated Programs

தமிழ் படிப்புகள்.

· Post Graduate Courses - M.A. Tamil

· M.A. Tamil - 5 yrs Integrated

உயிரியல் படிப்புகள்.

· Post Graduate Courses - M.Sc. Zoology

· M.Sc. Applied Zoology - 5 yr Integrated

கம்ப்யூட்டர் சயின்ஸ் படிப்புகள்.

· B.Sc Computer Science (Under Graduate 3 Year)

· B.Sc Data Science (Under Graduate 3 Year)

· B.Sc Artificial Intelligent and Machine Learning (Under Graduate 3 Year)

· B.Sc Cyber Security and Forensic Science (Under Graduate 3 Year)

· M.Sc. Data Science & Big Data Analytics (5 Years Integrated Programs)

· M.Sc. Information Technology (5 Years Integrated Programs)

· M.Sc. Cyber Security and Forensic Science (Post Gratuate 2years)

· M.Sc. Data Science and Business Analytics (Post Gratuate 2years)

· M.Sc. Computer science (Post Gratuate 2years)

· Ph.D. A Research degree leading to Doctorate in the subject

இயற்பியல் படிப்புகள். · M.Sc. Physics (5 Years Integrated Programs) · M.Sc. Physics (Post Graduate 2years)

வணிகவியல் படிப்புகள். · M.Com General · Five Years Integrated M.Com.,

சமூகவியல் படிப்புகள்.

· M.A. Sociology

நுண்ணுயிரியல் படிப்புகள்.

· M.Sc. Microbiology ( Two year Postgraduate Degree)

· M.Sc. Intregrated Microbiology( Five year Postgraduate Degree)

சுற்றுச்சூழல் அறிவியல் படிப்புகள். · M.Sc. Environmental Science

திருவள்ளுவர் பல்கலைக்கழகம் அங்கீகரித்த கலை மற்றும் அறிவியல் கல்லூரிகள்.

திருவண்ணாமலை மாவட்டம்.

1.Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Cheyyar - 604 407.

2. Arunkrishna College of Arts and Science, Valaiyampattu Village Road, Chengam Post - 606 701, Tiruvannamalai District.

3. Dr. M.G.R.Chockalingam Arts College, Arcot Road, ACS Nagar (Irumbedu), Arni Taluk - 632 317, Tiruvannamalai District.

4. Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College, Tiruvannamalai - 606 603.

5. Indo-American College, Perungalatur, Cheyyar - 604 407, Tiruvannamalai District.

6. Kamban College of Arts and Science for Women, Mathur, Tiruvannamalai - 606603

7. King Nandhivarman College of Arts and Science, Thellar - 604 406

8. Shanmuga Industries Arts and Science College, Manalurpet Road, Tiruvannamalai - 606 603.

9. Sri Akilandeswari Women's College, Tindivanam Highway, Vandavasi - 604 408.

10. Idhaya College of Arts and Science for Women, Nariandhal, Pudupalayam, Chengam Taluk, Tiruvannamalai District - 606 705.

11. Indian Arts and Science College, Vellore Main Road, Kariyandal-Kondam, Tiruvanamalai - 606 802.

12. Sri Bharathi Arts and Science College (Co-Ed.),Kunnathur, Arni Taluk - 632 314, Tiruvannamalai District.

13. Loyola College, Olaipadi Village, Vettavalam, Thirvannamalai District-606 754.

14. Sun Arts and Science College, Keeranur Village, Rajapalayam Post-606 755, Tiruvannamalai District.

15. Dhivya Arts and Science College, Chetpet, Polur Taluk, Tiruvannamalai - 606 801.

16. Al-Ameen Arts and Science College, Somasipadi, Tiruvannamalai District-606611.

17. Aruna Vidhya Arts and Science College (Co-Ed.), Kannakurukai Village, Chengam Taluk-606 704, Tiruvannamalai.

18. Government Arts and Science College, Thennangur Village, Vandavasi Taluk, Tiruvannamalai District-604 408.

19. Sathyam Arts and Science College (Co-Ed.), Sundakkapalayam Village, Kariyamangalam Post, Chengam Taluk-606 709, Tiruvannamalai District.

20. Arunesha College of Arts and Science for Women, By Pass Road, Kilnatchipet & Post,Tiruvannamalai - 606 611.

21. Wisdom Women's College of Arts and Science, Annakkavoor-604 401, Cheyyar Taluk, Tiruvannamalai District.

22. Aravindar Arts and Science College, Thenpallipattu Village, Kalasapakkam, Tiruvannamalai District-606 751.

23. Anand Arts and Science College (Co-Ed) Nalalpallam Mottur Village, Olakapadi, Thandarmpattu Taluk, Thiruvannmalai District

24. Bharath Vidhya Mandhir Arts and Science College, Kilravanthavadi Village, Thandrampet Taluk, Thiruvannamalai District-606 707.

25. Sishya Arts and Science College, Su.Valavetti Village & Post, T.V.Malai

26. Karan Arts and Science College (Co-Ed) Su. Kilnachipattu, Thenmathur, Thiruvannamalai District

27. Thiruvalluvar Arts and Science College (Co-Ed), Ponnur Hills, Vandhavasi Taluk, Tiruvannamalai - 604 505

28. Chezhian Arts and Science College for Women, Thenpallipattu Village, Kalasapakkam Taluk, Tiruvannamalai - 606 751

29. ANR College of Arts and Science, Vadamavandal Village, Vembakkam Taluk, Tiruvannamalai District - 604 401

30. S.S.S. College for Women, Agaaram Village, Arni - 632 316, Tiruvannamalai District

31. S.K.P. Arts and Science College (Co-Ed), Chinnakangiyanur Village, Tiruvannamalai - 606 611

32. Sri Ramajayam Arts and Science College (Women), Mandakolathur Village, Polur Taluk, Tiruvannamalai - 606 904

திருவள்ளுவர் பல்கலைக்கழகம் அங்கீகரித்த கலை மற்றும் அறிவியல் கல்லூரிகள்

வேலூர் மாவட்டம்

1. Auxilium College (Autonomous), Gandhinagar, Vellore - 632 006.

2. Darul Uloom Latheefia Arabic College, 21/25, Hazarath Makken, Vellore - 632 004.

3. D.K.M. College for Women (Autonomous), Sainathapuram, Vellore - 632 001.

4. Government Thirumagal Mills College, Gudiyattam - 632 604.

5. Jothi's College, 113, Vallimalai Road, Katpadi, Vellore - 632 007.

6. K.M.G. College of Arts and Science, R.S. Road, Ammananguppam, Gudiyattam - 632 803, Vellore District.

7. Muthurangam Govt. Arts College (Autonomous), Vellore - 632 002.

8. Voorhees College, Vellore - 632 001.

9. Sree Abiraami Arts and Science College for Women Kizhalathur Village, Chennarayanapalli, Sethuvandai Post, Katpadi Taluk, Gudiyattam, Vellore District

10. Merit Haji Ismail Sahib Arts and Science College (Men), Kondamalli Village, Pernambut Taluk, Vellore District

11. Government Arts and Science College (Co-Ed), Serkkadu, Vellore District

திருவள்ளுவர் பல்கலைக்கழகம் அங்கீகரித்த கலை மற்றும் அறிவியல் கல்லூரிகள்

திருப்பத்தூர் மாவட்டம்

1. Islamiah College (Autonomous), New Town, Vaniyambadi - 635 752.

2. Islamiah Women's College, 10, By-Pass Road, New Town, Vaniyambadi - 635 752.

3. Jamia Darussalam Arabic College, Oomerabad - 635 808, Tirupattur District.

4. Marappan Lakshmiammal Arts and Science College (Co-Ed.), Kurumberi - 635 652, Tirupattur Taluk, Tirupattur District.

5. Marudhar Kesari Jain College for Women, Chinnakallupalli, Vaniyambadi - 635 751.

6. Mazharul Uloom College, Ambur - 635 802, Tirupattur District.

7. Sacred Heart College (Autonomous), Tirupattur - 635 601, Tirupattur District.

8. Tirupattur Arts and Science College, Vaniyambadi Road, Tirupattur - 635 601.

9. Holy Cross Arts and Science College for Women, Molakarampatti Road, Tirupattur-635 602, Tirupattur District.

10. Vanavil Arts and Science College, Sorakkayalnatham Village, Tirupattur Taluk, Tirupattur District.

11. Imayam Arts and Science College, Kanavaipudur Village, Govindapuram, Vaniyambadi Taluk, Tirupattur District-635 752.

12. Government Arts and Science College, Kajalnaickenpatti, Tirupattur-635 901, Tirupattur District.

13. Don Bosco College (Co-Ed), Guezou Nagar, Athanavur, Tirupattur Taluk, Yelagiri Hills-635 853, Tirupattur District.

14. Yelageri Arts and Science College (Co-Ed), Krishnapuram Village, Tirupattur Taluk, Tirupattur District-635 654.

15. Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.M.G.R. Government Arts and Science College, Madhanur, Tirupattur District - 635 804

16. Sri Aandal Arts and Science College for Women, Kilmurungai Village, Ambur Taluk, Tirupattur - 635 812

17. Government Arts and Science College, Natrampalli - 635 854

திருவள்ளுவர் பல்கலைக்கழகத்தால் அங்கீகரிக்கப்பட்ட கல்வி நிறுவனங்கள் மற்றும் படிப்புகள்

ஆராய்ச்சி படிப்புகள்

1. RUHSA Department, Christian Medical College, Vellore.

· Social Sciences (FT/PT)

2. Centre for Stem Cell Research, Christian Medical College, Vellore.

· Biotechnology (FT/PT)

3. Research Centre for Molecular Biology, Christian Medical College, Vellore.

· Biotechnology (FT/PT)

4. Biostatistics Resource and Training Centre, Christian Medical College, Vellore.

· Biostatistics (FT/PT)

5. Department of Neurosciences Research Centre, Christian Medical College, Vellore.

· Zoology (FT/PT)

· Biotechnology (FT/PT)

· Biochemistry (FT/PT)

திருவள்ளுவர் பல்கலைக்கழகத்தால் அங்கீகரிக்கப்பட்ட கல்வி நிறுவனங்கள் மற்றும் படிப்புகள்

சான்றிதழ் மற்றும் டிப்ளமா படிப்புகள்

1. Human Mirror Trust, No. 30-B, Main Road, Siddharkal Kottam, Papanasam, Vickramasingapuram Post, Ambasamudram Taluk, Tirunelveli – 627 425

· Diploma in Tamil Traditional Rituals

2. Kasini Hospital, Al Kausar Herbal International Hospital & College, Al-Kausar Tibb-e-Nabuvi Research Foundation Trust Regd – (ATRF) Mughal Garden, New Town, Vaniyambadi

· Diploma in Unani Therapies (ilaj Bit Tadbeer - Regimental Therapies) (Two Years)

· Diploma in Hammam and Hydrotherapy (Two Years)

3. SkillsDA (Ingu's Knowledge Academy Pvt. Ltd.) Plot No. 193, Nehru Nagar, Ist Main Road, OMR, Kottivakkam, Chennai – 600 096.

· PG Diploma in Cyber Security (One Year)

மேலும் விவரங்களுக்கு –

THIRUVALLUVAR UNIVERSITY

SERKADU, VELLORE

TAMIL NADU – 632 115

Phone: +(91)-0416-2274100 இவைதவிர https://www.tvu.edu.in/ இணையதளத்தில் இந்தப்படிப்புகள் பற்றிய அனைத்து விவரங்களையும் தெரிந்துகொள்ளலாம்..












