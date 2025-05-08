பிளஸ் டூ தேர்வு முடிவு வந்து விட்டது; பொறியியல் படிப்பை தேர்வு செய்ய விரும்பும் மாணவர்களுக்கு...
அண்ணா பல்கலைக்கழகம் அங்கீகரித்துள்ள தமிழக பொறியியல் மற்றும் தொழில்நுட்ப கல்லூரிகள் பற்றி அறிந்து கொள்ளுங்கள்.
தமிழகத்தில் பல்வேறு கல்வி நிறுவனங்கள் இயங்கி வந்தாலும், பொறியியல் மற்றும் தொழில்நுட்ப துறையில் சிறந்து விளங்க உதவும் வகையில் பல கல்லூரிகள் தொடங்கப்பட்டு நடத்தப்படுகின்றன. சமூகத்திற்கு பயன்படும் திறன் வாய்ந்த பொறியாளர்களையும் தொழில்நுட்ப வல்லுநர்களையும் உருவாக்குவதற்காகவே இந்த கல்வி நிறுவனங்கள் உருவாக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன.
தரமான கல்வியும், சிறப்பான பயிற்சியும் வழங்கும் இந்த கல்வி நிறுவனங்கள் உலக நாடுகள் வியக்கும் வண்ணம் பல்வேறு சாதனைகளை நிகழ்த்தி வருகின்றன.
பல்வேறு புத்தம் புதிய கண்டுபிடிப்புகளை உருவாக்கி, அதன் மூலம் பொருளாதார வளர்ச்சியை மேம்படுத்த இந்த கல்வி நிறுவனங்கள் துணை நிற்கின்றன.
தொழில்நுட்ப முன்னேற்றங்களை காண்பதற்கும், பிரச்சனைகளை தீர்ப்பதற்கும், வேலை வாய்ப்புகளை வழங்குவதற்கும் இந்த கல்வி நிறுவனங்கள் அடித்தளமாக அமைகின்றன.
தமிழகத்தில் ஏராளமான பொறியியல் மற்றும் தொழில்நுட்ப கல்லூரிகள் இருந்தபோதும், தரமான கல்வி நிறுவனத்தை தேர்வு செய்து, சிறந்த முறையில் கல்வி கற்று, வாழ்க்கையில் உயர்வு பெற விரும்புபவர்கள் ஒரு கல்லூரியில் சேர்வதற்கு முன்பே அந்த கல்லூரியை பற்றிய அனைத்து தகவல்களையும் சேகரித்து கொள்வது நல்லது.
அண்ணா பல்கலைக்கழகத்தால் அங்கீகரிக்கப்பட்ட கல்லூரிகள்
உங்களுக்கு உதவும் வகையில் அண்ணா பல்கலைக்கழகம் அங்கீகரித்த பொறியியல் மற்றும் தொழில்நுட்ப கல்லூரிகளின் விவரங்களை தொகுத்து வழங்கி உள்ளோம்.
இந்த கல்லூரிகள் பற்றிய சரியான தகவல்களை தெரிந்து கொண்டு நல்ல கல்லூரியில் சேர்ந்து படித்து சிறப்புடன் பட்டம் பெற இப்போதே முயற்சி செய்யுங்கள்.
A. வரிசை
1. AAA College of Engineering and Technology
2. Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
3. A.K.T. Memorial College of Engineering and Technology
4. A.R. College of Engineering and Technology
5. A.R. Engineering College
6. A.R.J. College of Engineering and Technology
7. A.R.J. Institute of Management Studies
8. Arul Tharum VPMM College of Engineering and Technology (Formerly V.P. Muthaiah Pillai Meenakshi Ammal Engineering College for Women)
9. A.V.C. College of Engineering
10. A.V.S. Engineering College
11. Aalim Muhammed Salegh Academy of Architecture
12. Aalim Muhammed Salegh College of Engineering
13. Adhi College of Engineering and Technology
14. Adhiparasakthi College of Engineering
15. Adhiparasakthi Engineering College
16. Adhiyamaan College of Engineering (Autonomous)
17. Adithya Institute of Technology
18. Agni College of Technology
19. Aishwarya College of Engineering and Technology
20. Akshaya College of Engineering & Technology
21. Akshaya Institute of Management Studies (Stand Alone)
22. Al-Ameen Engineering College (Autonomous)
23. Alpha College of Engineering
24. Amrita College of Engineering and Technology
25. Anand Institute of Higher Technology
26. Angel College of Engineering and Technology
27. Anjalai Ammal Mahalingam Engineering College
28. Annai College of Engineering and Technology
29. Annai Mathammal Sheela Engineering College
30. Annai Teresa College of Engineering
31. Annai Vailankanni College of Engineering
32. Annamalaiar College of Engineering
33. Annapoorana Engineering College (Autonomous)
34. Apollo Engineering College
35. Arasu Engineering College
36. Arifa Institute of Technology
37. ARM College of Engineering and Technology
38. Arulmigu Meenakshi Amman College of Engineering
39. Arunachala College of Engineering for Women
40. Arunai Engineering College
41. Asan Memorial College of Engineering and Technology
42. As-Salam College of Engineering and Technology
43. A.R. School of Business
44. Agni School of Business Excellence
45. Annai Mira College of Engineering and Technology
46. Annai Veilankanni's College of Engineering
47. Arulmurugan College of Engineering
48. ARS College of Engineering
49. Arjun College of Technology
50. Asian College of Engineering and Technology
51. AVS College of Technology
52. Ariyalur Engineering College
B. வரிசை
1. Bannari Amman Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
2. Bethlahem Institute of Engineering
3. Bharath Niketan Engineering College
4. Bharathidasan Engineering College
5. Bharathiyar Institute of Engineering for Women
6. Builders Engineering College
C. வரிசை
1. C M S College of Engineering and Technology
2. CARE College of Engineering
3. C.A.R.E. School of Architecture
4. C. Abdul Hakeem College of Engineering and Technology
5. C.K. College of Engineering & Technology
6. C.S.I. Institute of Technology
7. Cape Institute of Technology
8. Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR) Karaikudi
9. Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology
10. (Formerly Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology)
11. Chendhuran College of Engineering and Technology
12. Chendu College of Engineering and Technology
13. Chennai Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
14. Chennai Institute of Technology and Applied Research
15. Chettinad College of Engineering and Technology
16. Christ The King Engineering College
17. Christian College of Engineering and Technology
18. CMS College of Engineering
19. Coimbatore Institute of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
20. Coimbatore Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
21. College of Business Management
22. CSI College of Engineering
23. Cherraan College of Technology
24. CAAD-Chennai Academy of Architecture and Design
D. வரிசை
1. Dhaanish Ahmed College of Engineering
2. Dhanalakshmi College of Engineering
3. Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Engineering
4. Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Engineering and Technology
5. Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Engineering College (Autonomous)
6. Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology
7. D.M.I. College of Engineering
8. DMI Engineering College
9. Dr. G.U. Pope College of Engineering
10. Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering & Technology (Autonomous)
11. Dr. N G P Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
12. Dr. Navalar Nedunchezhiyan College of Engineering
13. Dr. Sivanthi Aditanar College of Engineering
14. Dhaanish Ahmed Institute of Technology
E. வரிசை
1. E.G.S. Pillay Engineering College (Autonomous)
2. Easa College of Engineering and Technology
3. Easwari Engineering College (Autonomous)
4. Einstein College of Engineering
5. E.R. Perumal Manimekalai College of Engineering
6. Erode Sengunthar Engineering College (Autonomous)
7. Excel College of Architecture and Planning
8. Excel Engineering College (Autonomous)
9. E.S. College of Engineering and Technology (formerly Quannta School of Software Engineering)
F. வரிசை
1. Fatima Michael College of Engineering and Technology
2. Francis Xavier Engineering College (Autonomous)
G. வரிசை
1. G.K.M. College of Engineering and Technology
2. Ganadipathy Tulsi's Jain Engineering College
3. Ganapathy Chettiar College of Engineering and Technology
4. Ganesh College of Engineering
5. Global Institute of Engineering and Technology
6. Global Business School
7. Gnanam School of Business
8. Gnanamani College of Technology
9. Gojan School of Business and Technology
10. Good Shepherd College of Engineering & Technology
11. Government College of Engineering Bargur (Autonomous)
12. Government College of Engineering – Tirunelveli
13. Government College of Engineering, Salem (Autonomous)
14. Government College of Technology, Coimbatore (Autonomous)
15. Government College of Engineering, Bodinayakkanur
16. Government College of Engineering, Erode (formely Institute of Road and Transport Technology)
17. Government College of Engineering, Dharmapuri
18. Government College of Engineering, Thanjavur
19. Government College of Engineering, Srirangam
20. Grace College of Engineering
21. G.R.T institute of Engineering and Technology
H. வரிசை
1. Hallmark Business School
2. Happy Valley Business School
3. Hindusthan College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
4. Hindusthan Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
5. Hindusthan School of Architecture
6. Holy Angels School of Business
7. Holy Cross Engineering College
I. வரிசை
1. Idhaya Engineering College for Women
2. IFET College of Engineering (Autonomous)
3. Imayam College of Engineering
4. Immanuel Arasar J J College of Engineering
5. Indian Institute of Handloom Technology
6. Indira Institute of Engineering and Technology
7. Indra Ganesan College of Engineering
8. Infant Jesus College of Engineering
9. INFO Institute of Engineering
J. வரிசை
1. J C T College of Engineering and Technology
2. J K K Munirajah College of Technology
3. J N N Institute of Engineering
4. J P College of Engineering
5. J.J. College of Engineering and Technology
6. J.K.K. Nataraja College of Engineering and Technology
7. Jansons Institute of Technology
8. Jai Shriram Engineering College
9. Jainee College of Engineering and Technology
10. Jaya Engineering College
11. Jaya Institute of Technology
12. Jaya Sakthi Engineering College
13. Jaya College of Engineering and Technology
14. Jaya School of Architecture
15. Jayalakshmi Institute of Technology
16. Jayamatha Engineering College
17. Jayaraj Annapackiam CSI College of Engineering
18. Jayaram College of Engineering and Technology
19. JEI Mathaajee College of Engineering
20. Jeppiaar Engineering College
21. Jeppiaar Institute of Technology
22. Jerusalem College of Engineering (Autonomous)
23. Jairupaa College of Engineering
K. வரிசை
1. K P R Institute of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
2. K. Ramakrishnan College of Engineering (Autonomous)
3. K. Ramakrishnan College of Technology (Autonomous)
4. K.L.N. College of Engineering (Autonomous)
5. K.S. Rangasamy College of Technology (Autonomous)
6. K.S.K. College of Engineering and Technology
7. K.S.R. College of Engineering (Autonomous)
8. K.S.R. Institute for Engineering and Technology(Autonomous)
9. KIT - Kalaignarkarunanidhi Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
10. Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
11. Karaikudi Institute of Technology & Karaikudi Institute of Management
12. Karpaga Vinayaga College of Engineering and Technology
13. Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Management
14. Karpagam College of Engineering (Autonomous)
15. Karpagam Institute of Technology
16. Kathir College of Engineering
17. KCG College of Technology(Autonomous)
18. KGISL Institute of Technology
19. Kings College of Engineering
20. Kings Engineering College
21. Kingston Engineering College
22. Knowledge Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
23. Kongu Engineering College (Autonomous)
24. Kongu School of Architecture
25. Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
26. Krishnasamy College of Engineering and Technology
27. Kumaraguru College of Technology (Autonomous)
28. Kurinji College of Engineering and Technology
29. KV Institute of Management & Information Studies
L. வரிசை
1. Latha Mathavan Engineering College
2. Lord Jegannath College of Engineering and Technology
3. Loyola – ICAM College of Engineering and Technology
4. Loyola Institute of Technology
5. Loyola Institute of Technology and Science
M. வரிசை
1. M R K Institute of Technology
2. M. Kumarasamy College of Engineering (Autonomous)
3. M.A.M College of Engineering and Technology
4. M.A.M. School of Engineering
5. M.A.M.B. School
6. M.E.T. Engineering College
7. M.I.E.T Engineering College
8. M.P. Nachimuthu M. Jaganathan Engineering College
9. Madha Engineering College
10. Madha Institute of Engineering and Technology
11. Madha School of Architecture
12. Maha Barathi Engineering College
13. Mahakavi Bharathiyar College of Engineering and Technology
14. Mahalakshmi Engineering College
15. Mahath Amma institute of Engineering and Technology
16. Mahendra College of Engineering
17. Mahendra Engineering College (Autonomous)
18. Mahendra Engineering College for Women
19. Mahendra Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
20. Mailam Engineering College
21. M.A.M. College of Engineering
22. MAR Ephraem College of Engineering and Technology
23. MARG Institute of Design & Architecture Swarnabhoomi (MIDAS)
24. Maria College of Engineering and Technology
25. Marthandam College of Engineering and Technology
26. MCGAN'S Ooty School of Architecture
27. Measi Academy of Architecture
28. Meenakshi College of Engineering
29. Meenakshi Ramaswamy Engineering College
30. Meenakshi Sundararajan Engineering College
31. Mepco Schlenk Engineering College (Autonomous)
32. Misrimal Navajee Munoth Jain Engineering College
33. MNSK College of Engineering
34. Mohamed Sathak Engineering College
35. Mohammed Sathak A.J. Academy of Architecture
36. Mohammed Sathak AJ College of Engineering
37. Mookambigai College of Engineering
38. Mother Terasa College of Engineering and Technology
39. Mount Zion College of Engineering and Technology
40. Muthayammal Engineering College (Autonomous)
41. Muthayammal College of Engineering
42. Madurai School of Management
43. Misrimal Navajee Munoth Jain School of Architecture
44. Mangayarkarasi College of Engineering
N. வரிசை
1. N P R College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
2. N.S.N College of Engineering and Technology
3. Nadar Saraswathi College of Engineering and Technology
4. Nandha College of Technology
5. Nandha Engineering College (Autonomous)
6. Narayanaguru College of Engineering
7. Nellai College of Engineering
8. National Engineering College (Autonomous)
9. National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research
10. Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology
11. Nehru Institute of Information Technology and Management
12. Nehru Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
13. Nehru School of Architecture
14. New Prince Shri Bhavani College of Engineering and Technology(Autonomous)
15. Nalanda School of Business
16. Nelliandavar Institute of Technology
17. Noorul Islam College of Engineering and Technology
O. வரிசை
1. OASYS Institute of Technology
2. OAA - MAVMM School of Management
3. Oxford College of Engineering
4. Oxford Engineering College
P. வரிசை
1. P A College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
2. Papni School of Architecture
3. P G P College of Engineering and Technology
4. P.B. College of Engineering
5. P.R. Engineering College
6. P.S.G. College of Technology (Autonomous)
7. P.S.R. Engineering College (Autonomous)
8. P.S.R.R. College of Engineering
9. P.S.V. College of Engineering and Technology
10. P.T. Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker College of Engineering and Technology
11. P.T.R. College of Engineering and Technology
12. Paavai College of Engineering
13. Paavai Engineering College (Autonomous)
14. Pallavan College of Engineering
15. Pandian Saraswathi Yadav Engineering College
16. Panimalar Engineering College (Autonomous)
17. Parisutham Institute of Technology and Science
18. Park College of Engineering and Technology
19. Park College of Technology
20. Pavendar Bharathidasan College of Engineering and Technology
21. Peri Institute of Technology
22. PET Engineering College
23. PMR Engineering College
24. Podhigai College of Engineering and Technology
25. Ponjesly College of Engineering
26. PPG Business School
27. PPG Institute of Technology
28. Prathyusha Engineering College (Autonomous)
29. PRIME College of Architecture and Planning
30. Prime Nest College of Architecture and Planning
31. Prince Dr. K. Vasudevan College of Engineering and Technology
32. Prince Shri Venkateshwaraa Padmavathy Engineering College
33. Priyadarshini Engineering College
34. PSN College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
35. PSN Engineering College
36. PSN Institute of Technology and Science
37. PSNA College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
38. Pollachi Institute of Engineering and Technology
39. Park Institute of Architecture
40. PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research
41. PSG Institute of Architecture and Planning
R. வரிசை
1. R V S College of Engineering and Technology
2. R M D Engineering College (Autonomous)
3. R M K College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
4. R M K Engineering College (Autonomous)
5. R.V.S. College of Engineering and Technology (M.B.A. Stand Alone)
6. R.V.S. Educational Trust's Group of Institutions
7. RVS Technical Campus Coimbatore
8. R.V.S. School of Architecture
9. Rajalakshmi Engineering College (Autonomous)
10. Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
11. Rajalakshmi School of Architecture
12. Rajas Institute of Technology
13. Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering
14. Ramco Institute of Technology
15. Ranganathan Architecture College
16. Ranippettai Engineering College
17. Rathinam Technical Campus
18. Rathinam School of Architecture
19. R.V.S. College of Engineering
20. Renganayagi Varatharaj College of Engineering
21. Roever Engineering College
22. Rrase College of Engineering
23. RVS Institute of Management Studies
24. Rohini College of Engineering and Technology
25. RVS Padmavathy School of Architecture
26. R P Sarathy Institute of Technology (formerly Narasu's Sarathy Institute of Technology)
27. Rathinam School of Business at Tips Global (formerly TIPS School of Management)
28. Rathinam School of Architecture and Design (formerly Tips School of Architecture)
S. வரிசை
1. S N S College of Engineering (Autonomous)
2. S. Veerasamy Chettiar College of Engineering and Technology
3. S.A. Engineering College (Autonomous)
4. S.K.P. Engineering College
5. S.K.R. Engineering College
6. SSM College of Engineering (M.C.A. Stand Alone)
7. SACS M.A.V.M.M. Engineering College
8. Sakthi Institute of Information & Management Studies
9. Salem College of Engineering and Technology
10. Sams College of Engineering and Technology
11. San International Business School
12. Sapthagiri College of Engineering
13. Saranathan College of Engineering
14. Saraswathy College of Engineering & Technology,
15. Sardar Raja College of Engineering
16. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management
17. Sasurie College of Engineering
18. Satyam College of Engineering and Technology
19. Saveetha Engineering College (Autonomous)
20. SBM College of Engineering and Technology
21. SCAD College of Engineering and Technology
22. Selvam College of Technology
23. Sembodai Rukmani Varatharajan Engineering College
24. Sengunthar Engineering College (Autonomous)
25. Sethu Institute of Technology(Autonomous)
26. Shanmuganathan Engineering College
27. Shivani Engineering College
28. SMK Fomra Institute of Technology
29. Shree Sathyam College of Engineering and Technology
30. Shree Venkateshwara Hi-tech Engineering College
31. Shreenivasa Engineering College
32. Shri Angalamman College of Engineering and Technology
33. Sir Issac Newton College of Engineering and Technology
34. Sivaji College of Engineering and Technology
35. SNS College of Technology (Autonomous)
36. Solamalai College of Engineering
37. Sona College of Technology (Autonomous)
38. Sree Krishna College of Engineering
39. Sree Sakthi Engineering College
40. Sree Sastha Institute of Engineering and Technology
41. Sree Sowdambika College of Engineering
42. SRG Engineering College
43. Sri Balaji Chockalingam Engineering College
44. Sri Bharathi Engineering College for Women
45. Sri Eshwar College of Engineering (Autonomous)
46. Sri Ganesh School of Business Management
47. Sri Krishna College of Engineering
48. Sri Krishna College of Engineering & Technology (Autonomous)
49. Sri Krishna College of Technology (Autonomous)
50. Sri Krishna Engineering College
51. Sri Krishna Institute of Technology
52. Sri Muthukumaran Institute of Technology
53. Sri Nandhanam College of Engineering and Technology
54. Sri Raaja Raajan College of Engineering and Technology
55. Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College (Autonomous)
56. Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
57. Sri Ramanujar Engineering College
58. Sri Ranganathar Institute of Engineering and Technology
59. Sri Rangapoopathi College of Engineering
60. Sri Sai Ram Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
61. Sri Sai Ram Engineering College (Autonomous)
62. Sri Sai Ranganathan Engineering College
63. Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
64. Sri Shanmugha College of Engineering and Technology
65. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering (Autonomous)
66. SRM Valliammai Engineering College (Autonomous)
67. Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering (Autonomous)
68. Sri Venkateswara College of Computer Applications & Management
69. Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology
70. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Information Technology and Management
71. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Science and Technology
72. Sri Venkateswaraa College of Technology
73. Sri Vidya College of Engineering & Technology
74. Sriram Engineering College
75. SRM TRP Engineering College
76. SSM Institute of Engineering and Technology
77. SSM School of Management and Computer Applications
78. St. Anne's College of Engineering and Technology
79. St. Joseph's College of Engineering (Autonomous)
80. St. Joseph's College of Engineering and Technology
81. St. Joseph's Institute of Technology (Autonomous)
82. St. Michael College of Engineering & Technology
83. St. Mother Theresa Engineering College
84. St. Peter's College of Engineering and Technology
85. St. Xavier's Catholic College of Engineering (Autonomous)
86. St.Joseph College Engineering
87. Star Lion College of Engineering and Technology
88. Studyworld College of Engineering
89. Sudharsan Engineering College
90. Sun College of Engineering and Technology
91. Surya Engineering College
92. Surya Group of Institution
93. Surya School of Architecture
94. Syed Ammal Engineering College
95. Sasi Creative School of Architecture
96. School of Architecture St.Peter's College of Engineering and Technology
97. School of Architecture Coimbatore Institute of Engineering and Technology
98. Sigma College of Architecture
99. Sri Ramakrishna College of Engineering
100. Suguna College of Engineering
101. Surya College of Engineering (Formerly Sureya College of Engineering)
102. S.S.M. College of Engineering
103. Stella Mary's College of Engineering
104. Sri Jayaram Institute of Engineering and Technology
105. San Academy of Architecture
106. SRM Madurai College for Engineering and Technology (formerly Madurai Institute of Engineering and Technology)
T. வரிசை
1. T.J. Institute of Technology
2. T.J.S. Engineering College
3. T.S.M. Jain College of Technology
4. Tagore Engineering College
5. Tagore Institute of Engineering and Technology
6. Tamilnadu College of Engineering
7. Tamilnadu School of Architecture
8. Thamirabharani Engineering College
9. Thangavelu Engineering College
10. Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology
11. The Kavery Engineering College
12. Theni Kammavar Sangam College of Technology
13. Thiagarajar College of Engineering (Autonomous)
14. Thirumalai Engineering College
15. Thiruvalluvar College of Engineering and Technology
16. Trichy Engineering College
U. வரிசை
1. Udaya School of Engineering
2. Ultra College of Engineering and Technology
3. United Institute of Technology
4. Universal College of Engineering & Technology,
5. Unnamalai Institute of Technology
V. வரிசை
1. V S A Group of Institutions
2. V V College of Engineering
3. V.P.M.M. College of Architecture for Women
4. V.S.B. Engineering College (Autonomous)
5. Vandayar Engineering College
6. Varuvan Vadivelan Institute of Technology
7. Vasavi Vidya Trust Group of Institutions
8. Veerammal Engineering College
9. Vel Tech High Tech Dr. Rangarajan Dr. Sakunthala Engineering College (Autonomous)
10. Vel Tech Multi Tech Dr. Rangarajan Dr. Sakunthala Engineering College (Autonomous)
11. Velalar College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
12. Velammal College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous)
13. Velammal Engineering College (Autonomous)
14. Velammal Institute of Technology
15. Vetri Vinayaha College of Engineering and Technology
16. Vidyaa Vikas College of Engineering and Technology
17. Vijay Institute of Management
18. VINS Christian College of Engineering
19. Vivekanandha College of Engineering for Women (Autonomous)
20. Vivekanandha College of Technology for women
21. Vivekandha Institute of Information and Management Studies
22. V.R.S. College of Engineering and Technology
23. V.S.B. College of Engineering Technical Campus
24. Vaigai College of Engineering
25. Vivekanandha Institute of Management Studies
26. Vishnu Lakshmi College of Engineering and Technology
கல்லூரியை தேர்வு செய்வது எப்படி?
பொதுவாக, சிறந்த கல்விக்கான அடித்தளத்தை அமைப்பதற்கு முன்பு, அந்த கல்வி பற்றிய அடிப்படை அறிவு, அந்த படிப்பின் மூலம் கிடைக்கும் நன்மைகள் ஆகியவற்றை முன்கூட்டியே தெரிந்து கொள்ள வேண்டும்.
அந்த தகவல்களை தெரிந்து கொள்ள சில குறிப்புகள்:
1. கல்லூரியில் திறமை மிக்க ஆசிரியர்கள் (Skilled Teachers) பணிபுரிகிறார்களா?
2. கல்லூரியில் பாடம் நடத்தும் ஆசிரியர்களின் பணி அனுபவம் (Work Experience) எவ்வாறு அமைந்துள்ளது?
3. கல்லூரியில் எத்தனை டாக்டர் பட்டம் பெற்ற ஆசிரியர்கள் பணிபுரிகிறார்கள்?
4. கல்லூரியில் பாடம் நடத்துவதற்கு புத்தம் புதிய தொழில்நுட்ப கருவிகளை பயன்படுத்துகிறார்களா?
5. கல்லூரியில் வகுப்பறைகள் சிறந்த முறையில் அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதா?
6. கல்லூரியில் அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ள ஆய்வுக்கூடங்கள் (Laboratories)
7. தரம் வாய்ந்ததாக அமைந்துள்ளதா?
8. இணையதள வசதியை பயன்படுத்தி கல்வி கற்கும் சூழல் (Web based learning system) கல்லூரியில் உள்ளதா?
9. உலகத்தரம் வாய்ந்த கட்டமைப்பு (International Standard Infrastructure) வசதியுடன் கல்லூரி அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதா?
10. கல்லூரியில் உள்ள அனைத்து துறைகளிலும் நவீன புதிய சாஃப்ட்வேர்கள் (Softwares) பயன்படுத்தப்படுகிறதா?
11. கல்லூரியில் பட்டப்படிப்போடு பட்டமேற்படிப்பும் (போஸ்ட் Graduate Courses) சேர்த்து நடத்தப்படுகிறதா?
12. தொழில் நிறுவனம் சார்ந்த சிறப்பு வகுப்புகள் (Industry-Oriented Special Courses) நடத்தப்படுகிறதா? குறிப்பாக ஆர்ட்டிபிஷியல் இன்டெலிஜென்ஸ், (Artificial Intelligence), டேட்டா சயின்ஸ் (Data Science), ரோபாட்டிக்ஸ் (Robotics) போன்ற சிறப்பு பாடங்களுக்கான வகுப்புகள் நடத்தப்படுகிறதா?
13. தொழில் நிறுவனங்களோடு பல புரிந்துணர்வு (Memorandum of Understanding) ஒப்பந்தங்கள் கல்லூரியால் ஏற்படுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளதா?
14. கல்லூரியில் தனியாக பணி வழங்கும் அமைப்பு (Placement Cell) இயங்குகிறதா? கடந்த ஆண்டில் மொத்தமுள்ள இறுதி ஆண்டு மாணவர்களில் எத்தனை பேருக்கு வேலை வாய்ப்பு கல்லூரி மூலம் வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ளது?
15. கல்லூரி மாணவர்களின் திறமைகளை வளர்ப்பதற்கான அமைப்புகள் மற்றும் குழுக்கள் கல்லூரியில் இயங்குகிறதா?
16. விளையாட்டு கலை நிகழ்வுகள் தொழில்நுட்ப விழாக்கள், கருத்தரங்குகள், தலைமை பண்பை வளர்ப்பதற்கான நிகழ்ச்சிகள், புத்தாக்க சிந்தனைகளை உருவாக்கும் நிகழ்வுகள் ஆகியவை அந்த கல்லூரியில் அடிக்கடி நடைபெறுவதற்கான சூழல்கள் உள்ளதா?
17. மாணவ, மாணவிகளின் மனநலனை பேணி காக்கும் வகையில் ஆலோசனை மையங்கள், ஆற்றுப்படுத்தும் அமைப்புகள் (COUNSELLING CENTRES) கல்லூரியில் உள்ளதா?
18. பொறியியல் மற்றும் தொழில்நுட்ப ஆராய்ச்சிகளை மேற்கொள்வதற்கான வசதிகள் அந்த கல்லூரியில் உள்ளதா?
19. ஆர்ட்டிபிஷியல் இன்டெலிஜென்ஸ், மிஷின் லேர்னிங், நானோ டெக்னாலஜி போன்ற புதிய துறைகளில் ஆராய்ச்சிகளை ஏற்படுத்தவும் அதன்மூலம் தொழில் நிறுவனங்களோடு தொடர்புகளை உருவாக்கவும் வாய்ப்புகள் உள்ளதா?
20. தொழில் நிறுவனங்களோடு இணைந்து ப்ராஜெக்ட் செய்ய வாய்ப்புகள் வழங்கப்படுகிறதா?
21. கல்வி கட்டணங்கள் நியாயமான முறையில் வசூலிக்கப்படுகிறதா?
22. நல்ல பண்புகளையும், ஆளுமை தன்மையையும், சிறப்பான திறமைகளையும் வளர்ப்பதற்கான சூழலை அந்த கல்லூரி நிறுவனம் வழங்குகிறதா?
மேலே குறிப்பிட்டுள்ள கேள்விகளுக்கான சரியான விடைகளை முன்கூட்டியே தெரிந்து கொள்ள வேண்டும்.
வீட்டிலிருந்தபடியே இணையதளத்தை (WEBSITE) பார்த்து தகவல்களை சேகரிப்பதற்குப்பதில், நீங்கள் விரும்பும் கல்லூரிக்கு நேரில் சென்று, அங்குள்ள வசதி வாய்ப்புகளை தெரிந்து கொண்டு, பேராசிரியர்கள் மற்றும் மாணவ மாணவிகளிடம் கலந்துரையாடி உண்மை தகவல்களை நேரடியாக பெறலாம்.
சுமார் ஐந்து கல்லூரிகளுக்கு நேரடியாக சென்று இந்த தகவல்களை சேகரிக்க ஏராளமான செலவுகள் ஆகும் என நீங்கள் நினைக்கலாம்.
நான்கு வருடங்கள் பொறியியல் மற்றும் தொழில்நுட்ப படிப்பை படிப்பதற்கு உங்களின் பொன்னான நேரத்தை செலவு செய்கிறீர்கள். சுமார் நான்கு லட்சம் ரூபாய் செலவு செய்கிறீர்கள். நான்கு வருடங்கள் குடும்பத்தை விட்டு பிரிந்து விடுதிகளில் தங்கி படிக்கவும் முயற்சிகளை மேற்கொள்கிறீர்கள்.
இப்படிப்பட்ட சூழலில் ஒரு சரியான முடிவை எடுப்பதற்கு முன்பு கல்லூரிகள் பற்றிய சரியான ஆய்வை மேற்கொள்வது நல்லது.
சரியான நேரத்தில் சரியான முடிவை எடுக்கும் மாணவ மாணவிகள் வாழ்க்கையில் எளிதில் வெற்றி பெறுகிறார்கள்.