சூரல்மலை-முண்டக்கை இடையே இந்திய ராணுவத்தால் 16 மணி நேரத்தில் கட்டி முடிக்கப்பட்ட பாலம்

Kudos to Maj Seeta Shelke & her team of #MadrasEngineersGroup of #IndianArmy who went beyond all kind of challenges & built the 190ft long bridge with 24 Ton capacity in 16 hours in #Wayanad Started at 9 pm on 31 July & completed at 5:30 pm on 1 Aug. @giridhararamane #OPMADAD pic.twitter.com/QDa6yOt6Z2