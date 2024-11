மகளிர் ஆசிய சாம்பியன்ஸ் கோப்பை ஆக்கி: வெற்றியுடன் தொடங்கிய இந்தியா

Full-Time!!! India shines in their opening match at the #BiharWACT2024, securing a commanding victory over Malaysia! Way to start the tournament with a bang! India 4-0 MalaysiaSangita Kumari 8' (PC), 55'Preeti Dubey 43' (PC)Udita 44' (PC)#BiharWACT2024… pic.twitter.com/GuRH50cmXV