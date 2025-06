ஆஸ்ட்ராவா கோல்டன் ஸ்பைக்: சாம்பியன் பட்டம் வென்று நீரஜ் சோப்ரா அசத்தல்

Another top finish for Javelin G.O.A.T Neeraj Chopra



Neeraj Chopra finishes on top at the Ostrava Golden Spike with a best throw of 85.29m.



Yet another strong outing from the Golden Arm of India. Take a bow, champ!#NeerajChopra #IndianAthletics #GoldenArm #GameOn… pic.twitter.com/XqvYcKpKnp