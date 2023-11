காஷ்மீரில் பயங்கரவாதிகள் துப்பாக்கிச்சூடு: மேலும் ஒரு ராணுவ வீரர் உயிரிழப்பு

Rajouri encounter, J&K: Pictures of 5 Army personnel- Capt MV Pranjal, Capt Shubham Gupta, Hav Abdul Majid, L/Nk Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur, who made the supreme sacrifice during the encounter. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter. pic.twitter.com/noRV243K7m