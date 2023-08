செஸ் உலகக்கோப்பையில் வெள்ளிப்பதக்கம்; பிரக்ஞானந்தாவிற்கு முதல்-அமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் வாழ்த்து

Heartfelt congratulations to #Chennai's pride, @rpragchess, on your outstanding performance in the 2023 #FIDEWorldCup!



Your journey to the final, defeating world #2 Nakamura and #3 Caruana, has left us all awestruck. Despite the final result, your achievement resonates with 140… pic.twitter.com/YWzmltZuv9

Also Read:

— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 24, 2023 ">