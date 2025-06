நடிகர் புகழின் "மிஸ்டர் ஜூ கீப்பர்" ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிப்பு

The wait is finally over! #Mr_ZooKeeper hitting big screens on June 27th!! #MrZooKeeperFromJune27 Produced by J4 Studios #SRajarathinam and @Arockiadass_ads starring @VijaytvpugazhO@JSureshDirector @thisisysr @U1Records @KanchwalaShirin @tanvirmir #Azeeb @gangaiamaren… pic.twitter.com/cgMEki3YGW