32 நாட்களில் ரூ.1831 கோடி - வசூல் வேட்டையில் 'புஷ்பா 2'..!

#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide #HistoricIndustryHitPUSHPA2Book your tickets now!️ https://t.co/eJusnmNS6Y… pic.twitter.com/sh7UN5RXLE