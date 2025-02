ஜி.வி. பிரகாஷ் நடித்த 'கிங்ஸ்டன்' படத்தின் டிரெய்லர் குறித்த அறிவிப்பு

Gear up to dive into the world of #Kingston - TRAILER from 27th February ⚓The @gvprakash starrer, in cinemas from March 7th.A film by @storyteller_kp.Produced by @ZeeStudiosSouth and @ParallelUniPic.@divyabarti2801 @gokulbenoy @dhilipaction @Sanlokesh @PoornimaRamasw1… pic.twitter.com/LdMD1ddDl2