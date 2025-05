"பன் பட்டர் ஜாம்" படத்தின் "தியா தியா" பாடல் வெளியானது

The wait is over!♥️#DiyaDiya - the soul-soothing second single from #BunButterJam is OUT NOW ✨▶ https://t.co/WOOgZLXCJvA @nivaskprasanna musicalPenned by @iamKarthikNethaVocals by @sidsriramLet the music melt your heart :)@sureshs1202 @RMirdath @rajuactor91… pic.twitter.com/GaQs1Sn6gv