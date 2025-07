சரத்குமாரின் பிறந்தநாளை முன்னிட்டு சிறப்பு போஸ்டர் வெளியிட்ட 'டியூட்' படக்குழு

Team #DUDE wishes the 'Supreme Star' @realsarathkumar sir a very Happy Birthday ❤Our vintage Naataamai is back with a bang❤️All set for a MASSIVE DIWALI 2025 RELEASE.⭐ing 'The Sensational' @pradeeponelife Written and directed by @Keerthiswaran_A @SaiAbhyankkar… pic.twitter.com/WxYtjtiNHz