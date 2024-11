'லப்பர் பந்து' படத்தின் 50வது நாள் போஸ்டர் வெளியீடு

50 DAYS OF LOVE & LAUGHTER!We're overwhelmed with gratitude as #LubberPandhu completes 50 blockbuster days! Thank you to our incredible team, media friends and our amazing audiences!#LubberPandhuBlockbuster #50DaysProduced by @lakku76 andCo-produced by @venkatavmedia.… pic.twitter.com/p0SfyLVWVV