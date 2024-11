3 ஆண்டுகளை நிறைவு செய்த 'மாநாடு' - நடிகர் சிம்பு நெகிழ்ச்சி

3 years since Maanaadu, and it still feels as special as ever! Big thanks to @vp_offl @thisisysr @iam_SJSuryah @Premgiamaren @kalyanipriyan @sureshkamatchi @Richardmnathan @vasukibhaskar @silvastunt and all the fans for the incredible journey.#3YearsOfBBMaanaadu pic.twitter.com/BEf2qhqrCZ