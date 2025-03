"மூக்குத்தி அம்மன் 2" படத்தின் பூஜை அப்டேட்

A massive cinematic journey begins with spiritual vibes! Producer @IshariKGanesh officially kickstarts the next big thing with #SundarC! ✨ The wait is over—here we go! #MookuthiAmman2 @VelsFilmIntl #Nayanthara @Rowdy_Pictures @ivyofficial2023 pic.twitter.com/WiPzr1g9RR