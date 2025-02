ஆர்யாவின் "மிஸ்டர் எக்ஸ்" பர்ஸ்ட் சிங்கிள் அப்டேட்

The first single from #MrX My Fav ❤️#Haiyodi - lyric video coming out on 27th February. A @dhibuofficial musical.Sung by @KapilKapilan_Lyrics by @KrithikaNelsonProduced by @lakku76 #MaverikCo-produced by @venkatavmedia @arya_offl @realsarathkumar @Gautham_Karthik… pic.twitter.com/5eNpz1QQnC