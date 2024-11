'புஷ்பா 2' படத்தின் புதிய பாடல் குறித்த அறிவிப்பு

#Kissik song from #Pushpa2TheRule Flashing Worldwide on November 24th from 7:02 PM ❤It is time for Icon Star @alluarjun & Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 to set the dance floor on fire A Rockstar @Thisisdsp's Musical Flash⚡⚡GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER,… pic.twitter.com/rFxyZAtNQz