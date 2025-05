'பைரவம்' படத்தின் டிரெய்லர் வெளியீடு

The most riveting tale of brotherhood, bond and blood ❤The intense #BhairavamTrailer out now ▶️ https://t.co/dnfvrBMDtS#BHAIRAVAM IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON MAY 30th @HeroManoj1 @IamRohithNara @DirVijayK @AditiShankarofl @anandhiactress @DivyaPillaioffl… pic.twitter.com/Bvzeytxgnk