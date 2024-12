Have guesses on what #VeeraDheeraSooran has for you ? Catch a glimpse and enter into the world of @chiyaan 's new action thriller An #SUArunkumar Picture A @gvprakash Musical Produced by @hr_pictures @riyashibu_@iam_SJSuryah #surajvenjaramoodu @officialdushara… pic.twitter.com/m64D8ZBKMS