தமிழ் விழித்தது; தமிழனத்தின் பண்பாடு பிழைத்தது: மு.க.ஸ்டாலின்

My dear sisters and brothers from other states,Ever wondered how many Indian languages Hindi has swallowed? Bhojpuri, Maithili, Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Magahi, Marwari, Malvi, Chhattisgarhi, Santhali, Angika, Ho, Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Kurukh, Mundari and… pic.twitter.com/VhkWtCDHV9