5 போர்களை கண்ட சாம் பகதூரின் 110-வது பிறந்த தினம்; இந்திய ராணுவம் அஞ்சலி

Remembering the Legend…Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, popularly known as 'Sam Bahadur', was the 8th #COAS and 1st Field Marshal of #IndianArmy. He was the architect of India's decisive victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. #IndianArmy pays tribute to #SamBahadur on his… pic.twitter.com/ko0IxGWmEX