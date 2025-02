வெளியானது விடாமுயற்சி படத்தின் 3-வது பாடல்

The soul-stirring 3rd single #Thaniye ❤️ from VIDAAMUYARCHI is OUT NOW. https://t.co/2n3YuSqNeZ An @anirudhofficial musical Sung by @anirudhofficial ️Written by @Lyricist_Mohan ✍FEB 6th ️ in Cinemas Worldwide ️✨#Vidaamuyarchi #Pattudala #EffortsNeverFail… pic.twitter.com/TvjmQPq3ht