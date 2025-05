"டிடி நெக்ஸ்ட் லெவல்" - கஸ்தூரியின் கதாபாத்திர அறிமுக போஸ்டர் வெளியீடு

Bridging the gap between Bakthi and Bottoms up with her duality Introducing @KasthuriShankar as #Kissa47's mother, Devaki and Shilpa from the world of #DevilsDoubleNextLevel #HappyMothersDay #DevilsDoubleNextLevelFromMay16@iamsanthanam @arya_offl @NiharikaEnt pic.twitter.com/lzJerCI40M